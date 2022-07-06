Koffee With Karan 7: Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh recreate Kajol-Farida Jalal's 'cookies' scene from K3G to perfection

Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh/Instagram

Koffee With Karan is back and by now it's been revealed that our very own Rocky aur Rani - Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, are going to be the first guests on the talk show.

On the occasion of Ranveer Singh's birthday today (July 6), Karan Johar took to his Instagram handle to drop a fun video of Alia and Ranveer recreating a scene from Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham (K3G) featuring Kajol and Farida Jalal in which the two are faking an accent and trying to imitate how well-mannered English people interact.

Alia and Ranveer turn into Kajol and Farida Jalal respectively and lip-syn the actors' dialogues from the above-mentioned scene to perfection! Karan features at the end of the video and make it even more fun to watch.

On Tuesday, Karan dropped the first look of the first episode featuring Ranveer and Alia and it's all things fun and fiery. The promo gives a glimpse of the unfiltered conversations and quirky moments that took place on the tan-brown couch, making the audience wait for more.

In the video, Alia can be seen bursting myths about 'suhagraat'. Karan also introduced a new segment of the show 'Koffee Bingo' and Ranveer is also seen staging a walkout after a snarky comment made by Alia. Later, Ranveer also calls Alia a 'Kalank' on friendship after which the latter burst out laughing. At one point, Ranveer is also heard saying that he has different sex playlists, leaving Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt stunned and amused.

The promo hints that the first episode will be fun and entertaining and looks like a laugh riot. Karan is seen being his candid self, enquiring about a lot of 'conjectures'.

Alia looked chic in a cute pink floral dress that has a plunging neckline. She also flaunted her 'big solitaire' engagement ring. Known to sport a no-makeup-makeup look, Alia once again opted for a dewy look to go with the outfit this time. She left her hair loose and kept the accessories to a bare minimum. Ranveer, on the other hand, chose yet another fun outfit for the show. Ranveer wore a black and white star-printed suit and layered it over a hot pink shirt. He completed the look with a pair of cool oversized black sunglasses and solid black shoes.

Apart from Alia and Ranveer, some prominent names that are going to add some fire to this season are Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Devarkonda, Samantha Prabhu, Shahid Kapoor, and Kiara Advani. The first episode will stream on Disney + Hotstar on July 7.