Koffee With Karan 7: Alia Bhatt opens up on husband Ranbir Kapoor's exes Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif

Deepika Padukone-Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor-Katrina Kaif

Koffee With Karan season 7 started on a high note, and the premiere episode with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt was an entertaining blast. In the episode, several revelations took place, and one of the most interesting ones was Alia's take on her husband Ranbir Kapoor's exes. The Gangubai Kathiawadi star opened up about her equation with Kapoor's ex-girlfriends Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif.

During the rapid-fire round, host Karan Johar quipped Bhatt about a title that would suit her best, ‘How to best friends with your exes’ or ‘How to be friends with your boyfriend's exes.' The actress chose the latter, and asserted, "I'm very very good friends with his exes and I love them both. And there are others but I don't know them.” During the episode, Alia also shared that she showed them pictures of Ranbir proposing to her for marriage in their film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, and it left Ranveer and Karan emotional.

During the fiery rapid-fire round, the last question that Karan asked the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress was how special her diamond ring is to herself and the actress ended up revealing her relationship philosophy, which no one could have thought of. Alia said, "My diamond ring is extremely special. Not because it's a beautiful diamond, but because it's engraved with our relationship philosophy which is very close to my heart".

When the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil further prodded her and asked about the details, Alia continued, "Mrs Hipster. Each alphabet stands for something, but that I won’t share." Since the episode streamed, the audience has been trying to decode what does 'Mrs. Hipster' stand for on the internet.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be seen next in the crime-comedy Darlings which also marks her production debut under her banner Eternal Sunshine Pictures. The Netflix film, set to release on August 5, also features Shefali Shah, Roshan Mathew, and Vijay Varma.