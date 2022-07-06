Koffee With Karan 7: Alia Bhatt opens up on adapting to the Kapoor family, says 'I have been through so many...'

Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh-Karan Johar/PR handout

We are just a day away from the new season of the riveting Hotstar Specials' Koffee With Karan Season 7, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. The new season kickstarts with beloved Bollywood hearthrobs Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh on the couch, getting candid with Karan Johar. The conversations are no holds barred, as the trio touch upon on celebrity relationship trajectories, supporting their partners and their lives after marrying the love of their lives. Alia Bhatt takes the conversation further with her experience of fitting into the mighty Kapoor clan.

Tracing her journey of shifting from a nuclear family and adapting to the majestic celebrations of Bollywood's First Family, she said, "I have been brought up between me, my mum, my sister and my father. That was it. Our interaction was very limited. We were a very close family, but we were not a big family. We did not have these massive celebrations or get-togethers. Everybody did their own thing. Enter the Kapoor family, where everyone does everything together. You eat together, do aarti together, everything is done together. It was cute. I have been through so many moments of culture and family because of the Kapoor family that it has given me a totally new layer in my life."

Meanwhile, in the promo of the first episode featuring Ranveer and Alia gives a glimpse of the unfiltered conversations and quirky moments that took place on the tan-brown couch, making the audience wait for more.

In the video, Alia can be seen bursting myths about 'suhagraat'. Karan also introduced a new segment of the show 'Koffee Bingo' and Ranveer is also seen staging a walkout after a snarky comment made by Alia. Later, Ranveer also calls Alia a 'Kalank' on friendship after which the latter burst out laughing. At one point, Ranveer is also heard saying that he has different sex playlists, leaving Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt stunned and amused. The promo hints that the first episode will be fun and entertaining and looks like a laugh riot. Karan is seen being his candid self, enquiring about a lot of 'conjectures'.

Apart from Alia and Ranveer, some prominent names that are going to add some fire to this season are Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Devarkonda, Samantha Prabhu, Shahid Kapoor, and Kiara Advani. The first episode will stream on Disney + Hotstar on July 7.