Koffee With Karan 7: Akshay Kumar opens up on actors being scared of doing 'two-hero films'

Recently, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Akshay Kumar made an appearance on Koffee With Karan 7. And the episode is without a doubt the most intriguing one so far.

On the episode, Karan Johar asked Akshay Kumar about pan-India movies getting love from masses. To which Akshay Kumar said that actors in Hindi cinema are scared of doing ‘Two hero, three hero films, ‘don’t think that happens in south.”



For the unversed, Akshay Kumar was seen carrying Samantha in his arms, and when Karan quipped about it to Samantha, she said, "I am not even complaining about it."

During the rapid-fire round, Karan Johar asked 'if Chris Rock would make a joke about Tina (Twinkle) what would you do?' Kumar promptly replies by saying, "I would pay for his funeral."

Later Karan asserted that he wants to discuss Samantha's marriage, and the actress quickly added, "You are the reason behind unhappy marriages."

Given the number of revelations Karan Johar has made while promoting this season of Koffee With Karan, it appears that this will be its most successful season yet. He has claimed a number of things, from admitting Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aryan dated one another to leaking questions to the Student Of The Year cast. And now Karan Johar talks about Samantha Ruth Prabhu's debut episode alongside Akshay Kumar. He guaranteed that everyone would have a good time and go absolutely crazy. In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Karan Johar was asked to differentiate two superstars namely Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar.

He said, " You know that Ajay Devgn is a deeply intense, private and silent man, but he’ll say one word and it’ll be impactful. You have to make sure that the conversation gives him that ability, that strength. Because he says one line, and that line will be a trending line. He’s a very well-spoken man. Akshay is a lot of fun. He comes alive with the guest next to him. We’ve had Akshay with Tina, his wife. It was a riot. We’ve had him with Ranveer Singh, it was a riot.