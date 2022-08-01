Search icon
Koffee with Karan 7: After Ananya Panday, ex-boyfriend Ishaan Khatter to appear on Karan Johar's show

Ishaan Khatter will be appearing on the Karan Johar's talk show Koffee with Karan season 7

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 02:06 PM IST

Credit: Ishaan Khatter/Instagram

Ishaan Khatter, on Monday, dropped a series of photos on Instagram and confirmed that he will be appearing on Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee with Karan season 7. Recently, Ananya Panday confirmed that she dated Ishaan Khatter, on Karan Johar’s talk show.

Ishaan can be seen wearing a white printed shirt, teamed up with white pants. Sharing the photos, Ishaan wrote, “Koffee with ….,” with #KoffeewithKaranSeason7. Mira Rajput reacted to the photos and wrote, “Blonde Roast.” One of the social media users wrote, “Sabka badla lega tera faisalll.” Another said, “I need that shirt.” The third person mentioned, “I am sure you are going to be great!”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter)

For the unversed, before confirming it on Koffee with Karan, Bollywood actors Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter confirmed their relationship status on many occasions as they were often spotted together at parties or holiday destinations. They left no chance to give hints to their fans about their relationship.

Read: Liger: Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday forced to leave film's promotional venue, here's why

However, the breakup happened and a PinkVilla source stated, “The two bonded well on the sets of Khaali Peeli and that led to the beginning of a new journey. However, after living their lives together for 3 years, they have decided to finally end their relationship. It has been a mutual call and the things have ended on a positive note. The two will continue to be cordial going forward.”

The source also said that Ishaan and Ananya will continue to work together even if they have parted ways as they are handling this breakup with maturity. “It’s all fine for them on the friendship front, and they have parted ways on a good note. They realised that their way of looking at things was a little different from each other and hence the decision,” the source stated.

 

