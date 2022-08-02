Koffee with Karan 7: Aamir Khan says 'koi naa koi rota hai iss show me' after Kareena Kapoor 'insults' him

Credit: Karan Johar/Instagram

Karan Johar, on Tuesday, revealed that Laal Singh Chaddha actor Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan will be his next guests on Koffee with Karan season 7. He dropped the teaser of episode 5 in which the three can be seen having conversations.

The much-awaited episode will feature Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan talking about fashion sense, sex lives, the speed of Akshay Kumar finishing a film and much more. On being asked to rate Aamir Khan’s fashion sense, Kareena Kapoor says ‘minus’. After which Laal Singh Chaddha actor tell Karan Johar, “aap jab bhi ye show karte ho kisi naa kisi kaa insult hota hi hota hai. Koi naa koi rota rehta hai, Sabke ye kapde utaarte hai.(Everytime you do this show, someone gets insulted) ”

Watch teaser:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor will be seen sharing the screen space in the remake of Tom Hank’s film Forrest Gump, Laal Singh Chaddha. However, the film is trending on social media with #boycottlaalsinghchaddha. Aamir Khan recently talked it and said, “Yes, I feel sad. Also, I feel sad that some of the people who are saying this, in their heart, they believe that I am someone who doesn't like India. In their hearts, they believe, but it is untrue. It is rather unfortunate that some people feel that way. That's not the case. Please don't boycott my film. Please watch my film.”

Amid the #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trend, an old video of Kareena Kapoor is going viral on social media. In the video, Kareena can be seen talking about nepotism in an interview. However, she gets upset and says “don’t watch out movies, nobody has forced you.” She then say ‘aap aarhe hon aa movie dekhne mat aao.”

On this Kareena stated, “There are different platforms. Everyone has an opinion. So now, if that is going to be there, then you have to learn to ignore certain things. Otherwise, it will just become impossible to live your life. And that's why I don't take any of this like seriously”