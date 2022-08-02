Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

Koffee with Karan 7: Aamir Khan says 'koi naa koi rota hai iss show me' after Kareena Kapoor 'insults' him

Karan Johar's show Koffee with Karan 7's 5th episode will feature Laal Singh Chaddha stars Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan talking.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 11:57 AM IST

Koffee with Karan 7: Aamir Khan says 'koi naa koi rota hai iss show me' after Kareena Kapoor 'insults' him
Credit: Karan Johar/Instagram

Karan Johar, on Tuesday, revealed that Laal Singh Chaddha actor Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan will be his next guests on Koffee with Karan season 7. He dropped the teaser of episode 5 in which the three can be seen having conversations.

The much-awaited episode will feature Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan talking about fashion sense, sex lives, the speed of Akshay Kumar finishing a film and much more. On being asked to rate Aamir Khan’s fashion sense, Kareena Kapoor says ‘minus’. After which Laal Singh Chaddha actor tell Karan Johar, “aap jab bhi ye show karte ho kisi naa kisi kaa insult hota hi hota hai. Koi naa koi rota rehta hai, Sabke ye kapde utaarte hai.(Everytime you do this show, someone gets insulted) ”

Watch teaser:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor will be seen sharing the screen space in the remake of Tom Hank’s film Forrest Gump, Laal Singh Chaddha. However, the film is trending on social media with #boycottlaalsinghchaddha. Aamir Khan recently talked it and said, “Yes, I feel sad. Also, I feel sad that some of the people who are saying this, in their heart, they believe that I am someone who doesn't like India. In their hearts, they believe, but it is untrue. It is rather unfortunate that some people feel that way. That's not the case. Please don't boycott my film. Please watch my film.”

Read: Aamir Khan breaks silence after #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha starts trending on Twitter

Amid the #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trend, an old video of Kareena Kapoor is going viral on social media. In the video, Kareena can be seen talking about nepotism in an interview. However, she gets upset and says “don’t watch out movies, nobody has forced you.” She then say ‘aap aarhe hon aa movie dekhne mat aao.”

On this Kareena stated, “There are different platforms. Everyone has an opinion. So now, if that is going to be there, then you have to learn to ignore certain things. Otherwise, it will just become impossible to live your life. And that's why I don't take any of this like seriously”

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
PMV EaS-E, India’s most affordable EV to launch in July: Check expected price and features
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 409 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 2
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.