Koffee With Karan 7: Aamir Khan reveals the only thing he liked about Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

File Photo

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan appeared on this week's episode of Koffee With Karan 7 (KWK 7), one of the most popular series on Hotstar Specials produced by Karan Johar.

On the show, while talking about Karan’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham aka K3G, Aamir said, “The only thing I liked about Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham was Kareena Kapoor Khan.”

In the episode, Aamir also talked about not spending time with his kids in the early days.

During the conversation with Karan, the Dhoom 3 actor stated, "I went through a lot of introspection during covid. I felt ever since I turned 18, I started working. I am 57 now, in my entire adult life through my film journey, all my relationships, I didn`t nurture like I did my work.

I realised suddenly I`ve not spent much time with Ira and Junaid when they were small children. "Talking about his current relationship with his family, Aamir said, "Since the last few months, I think I`m a changed person. I connect much more now with my family, my kids, with Reena’s parents (Aamir`s first wife) and Kiran (second wife)."In reply to this, the Ae Dil Hai Mushki ldirector questioned, "Do you feel a sense of regret? "To which the Dil Chahta Hai actor replied, "I would like to. I think I`m a different person now. Today when I think back, I would`ve liked to spend much more time with each of them even at the cost of my work. At that time I was in a state of mind where I was passionately following what I was doing.”

Apart from that, the fifth episode of Karan`s chat show ended on a pleased note, with the Sarfarosh actor winning the rapid-fire round with 73% of the live audience votes and Kareena winning the quick buzzer round with a majority of 15 points in her kitty.