Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

Koffee With Karan 7: Aamir Khan reveals the only thing he liked about Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

On the show, Aamir Khan talked about Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham aka K3G.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 11:51 AM IST

Koffee With Karan 7: Aamir Khan reveals the only thing he liked about Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham
File Photo

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan appeared on this week's episode of Koffee With Karan 7 (KWK 7), one of the most popular series on Hotstar Specials produced by Karan Johar.

On the show, while talking about Karan’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham aka K3G, Aamir said, “The only thing I liked about Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham was Kareena Kapoor Khan.”

In the episode, Aamir also talked about not spending time with his kids in the early days.

During the conversation with Karan, the Dhoom 3 actor stated, "I went through a lot of introspection during covid. I felt ever since I turned 18, I started working. I am 57 now, in my entire adult life through my film journey, all my relationships, I didn`t nurture like I did my work.

I realised suddenly I`ve not spent much time with Ira and Junaid when they were small children. "Talking about his current relationship with his family, Aamir said, "Since the last few months, I think I`m a changed person. I connect much more now with my family, my kids, with Reena’s parents (Aamir`s first wife) and Kiran (second wife)."In reply to this, the Ae Dil Hai Mushki ldirector questioned, "Do you feel a sense of regret? "To which the Dil Chahta Hai actor replied, "I would like to. I think I`m a different person now. Today when I think back, I would`ve liked to spend much more time with each of them even at the cost of my work. At that time I was in a state of mind where I was passionately following what I was doing.”

Apart from that, the fifth episode of Karan`s chat show ended on a pleased note, with the Sarfarosh actor winning the rapid-fire round with 73% of the live audience votes and Kareena winning the quick buzzer round with a majority of 15 points in her kitty.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
PMV EaS-E, India’s most affordable EV to launch in July: Check expected price and features
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CWG 2022: Squash ace Saurav Ghosal defeats England's James Willstrop to clinch Bronze
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.