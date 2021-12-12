‘Kiya Sajnaa Ko Impress’: Rubina Dilaik grooves with husband Abhinav Shukla-WATCH

Bold and stylish Rubina Dilaik sure knows how to carry an outfit, how to flaunt the dress. He Instagram account is the proof, she often shares her stylish pictures with us. She gives us major fashion goals whenever she drops her pictures or videos on internet.

Rubina Dilaik on Sunday posted a video with husband Abhinav Shulka while grooving with him. The couple looked adorable. Rubina, who was wearing casuals in the starting, impressed her fans and Abhinav when she opted for a blown Indo-Western saree. The couple grooved to ‘Sajna, Say Yes To The Dress.’ Sharing the video, the actress wrote, “Pehenkar ye DRESS kiya sajnaa ko impress.”

Their fans were stunned to them dancing together. One of them wrote, “Appu looking so cute while doing the steps,” while another fan mentioned, “Nazar na lage meri Rubinav ko thu thu thu.” The third person commented, “Handsome hunk Shukla & Beautiful diva Dilaik.”

Watch Video:

A few days back, Rubina mesmerised all her fans when she posted pictures of herself in a blue lehenga. The actress looked beautiful in all those pictures. Take a look:

Rubina Dilaik emerged as the winner of 'Bigg Boss' season 14. She managed to gain popularity with her game when she was inside the house. Without a doubt, Rubina Dilaik is a true style icon as she never fails to impress us with her outfits.

On the personal front, Rubina and Abhinav got married in the year 2018. However, soon after their marriage, the couple had some fights and decided to split. But, they both worked on their marriage and came out stronger. At present, they are one of the most couples in the Indian television industry.