Kishwer Merchant-Suyyash Rai's four-month-old son tests positive for COVID-19, actress pens emotional note

Nirvair, the four-month-old son of popular television couple Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai, has tested positive for COVID-19. On their 11th relationship anniversary, Kishwer took to Instagram last night and uploaded a series of photos with her husband Suyyash. Kishwer also included a long and heartfelt note with the photos, in which she explained that Nirvair had recently tested Covid-positive. She expressed her pride in the person her husband Suyyash has grown into and thanked him for his assistance in recent days.

Kishwer took the photo-and-video-sharing application and wrote, “Appreciation Post : Firstly happy dating anniversary to us @suyyashrai I know this guy since 11 years today and oh he has changed a lot .. have seen him mature , become more understanding, reposible and loving. 5 days back Nirvair's nanny got covid , and what followed was a disaster !! Our househelp Sangeeta got it, she is in quarantine ..Sid suuyash's partner who is staying with us got infected ..And then the worse happened nirvair caught the virus too !! So the 2 of us had no one to cook and clean and ofcourse to even help with nirvair when he was so in pain and cranky !!”

“@suyyashrai has been the best partner one could ever get , thanks to him we have smooth sailed our worst days with so much ease . He helped with everything, making breakfast for Sangeeta and Sid to massaging my back , wiping my tears , staying up with me , letting me rest while he would take care of bunny, entertain him when he would get cranky , put him to sleep and at he same time wash utensils and taking care of batuk and pablo ..,” Kishwer added.