Kirron Kher complains to Badshah for keeping Shilpa Shetty and her waiting - WATCH

The popular reality TV show 'India's Got Talent' is back after two years with Season 9. The latest season has Kirron Kher returning as the judge with her three new co-judges - Shilpa Shetty Kundra, rapper Badshah and popular lyricist Manoj Muntashir.

In the latest video shared by Shilpa, Kirron Kher is seen scolding Badshah for taking too much time for his touch-up and hair and making her and Shilpa wait. Shilpa begins the video by saying “We have been waiting for over 15 minutes” and shifts the focus to Kirron Kher. Kirron adds, "We are always waiting for Badshah...I don't understand, Badshah ji... I want to know aapko itna time kis cheez mein lagta hai. Zulfein sawaar rahe the (Why do you take so much time? Were you styling your hair)?” as Badshah makes a heroic entry in the video.

Adding her "vishesh tippani", Kirron asks the rapper “15 minutes ho gaye humein idhar aaye. Sabne apna touch up kara liya, sabne apne baal theek kiye hain. Aapke kahaan hai baal? Inko aapko theek karne mein itna time lag gaya? Daadhi ko kanghi kari. Uske baad karte kya hai aapke make-up aur hair wale log? Kya hai yeh (It has been 15 minutes since we are here. Everyone has got their touch-up and hair done. Where exactly is your hair? Does it take you so much time to style this hair? You brushed your beard. What do your hair and make-up artists do after that? What is this)?”.



“What is this nonsense? Main aapki mummy ko shikayat lagaungi. Baith chup kar ke (I will complain to your mother. Sit quietly),” Kirron is next seen scolding Badshah who replies, “Galti ho gayi (I made a mistake),” while pretending to cry as Shilpa laughs hysterically. The 'Baazigar' actress captioned the video as "Baal baal bache, Badshah…BTS from IGT" with tears of joy and a haircut emoji.

'India's Got Talent' season 8 ended in December 2018 and was judged by Kirron Kher, Karan Johar and Malaika Arora. The season 9 hasn't started airing on national television yet.