'Kind heart and will of steel': Bear Grylls all praises for Akshay Kumar post 'Into The Wild' shoot

Akshay Kumar became the third Indian to shoot with British adventurer Bear Grylls or his show Man vs Wild. Last year, Bear shot with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a few days ago, he and superstar Rajinikanth headed to Bandipur Forest in Karnataka to shoot for an episode. Soon after that, Akshay followed the suit and he was snapped in Mysore while making his way for the shoot. Even a photo of Akshay with Bear hit the Internet.

A while back, Grylls took to his Twitter page and was all praises for the handsome actor. He tweeted, "What a great guy - family man, with a kind heart and a will of steel!"

Meanwhile, talking about Bear and Akshay's shoot, a source told Star of Mysore, "Akshay Kumar makes for an ideal guest on Man Vs Wild. He is agile, energetic and quite fit as we all know. He can easily roam around in the difficult terrain of the forest and make for a great company with Bear Grylls. Akshay hopes to learn the survival techniques from Bear. The British adventurer too hopes to imbibe some of his admirable qualities. We assure it’ll be an episode to watch out for!"

Reports have it, Akshay shot for it between 10 am and 4 pm at Tiger Road in the forest.

Now, after Rajinikanth and Akshay, Bear is likely to shoot with Deepika Padukone and Indian skipper Virat Kohli. However, none of them is confirmed yet.

The show is a part of Man vs Wild titled as Into The Wild.