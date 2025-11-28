Kiku Sharda takes a dig at Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan's 'rivalry', tells Big B 'you even threw him out of...'

Amitabh Bachchan was seen bursting into laughter and responded in surprise, “But Shah Rukh wasn’t even in Piku!” In his comedic knockout punch, Kiku says, “Sir, if you have fired him, how will he ever be in the film?”

The upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati will be seen turning into a comedy carnival when star comedian Kiku Sharda, as Bacha Yadav, jokingly hints at a rift between Bollywood megastars Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. With a total complete deadpan humour, Kiku is seen saying, “Sir, I have heard you don’t get along with Shah Rukh Khan. You even threw him out of the house in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham,” citing a reference to a hit scene from the iconic movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham.

Continuing the gag, Kiku added that SRK was also expelled from Gurukul in Mohabbatein on screen and even from the film Piku off-screen.

Amitabh Bachchan was seen bursting into laughter and responded in surprise, “But Shah Rukh wasn’t even in Piku!” In his comedic knockout punch, Kiku says, “Sir, if you have fired him, how will he ever be in the film?”

This witty exchange left Big B laughing uncontrollably, with Sudesh Lehri joining in to elevate the moment. This playful segment promises to be Kiku’s signature mischief. Earlier this week, actors Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Sharib Hashmi appeared on the quiz reality show to promote their web series The Family Man season 3.

The actors had shared their respective stories of how Big B had inspired them in many ways while growing up and continues to inspire them even now.

