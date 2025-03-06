Kiku Sharda recently shocked everyone by revealing that his wife, Priyanka, owns 12-13 passports.

In a recent family vlog, comedian Kiku Sharda surprised everyone by revealing that his wife, Priyanka, owns 12-13 passports. The revelation came up during a casual chat with Archana Puran Singh, and left everyone in shock.

When Archana's husband, Parmeet Sethi, inquired about Priyanka's education, Kiku shared this unexpected detail, adding an intriguing twist to the conversation. He said, "When we got married, I was just showing her my passport flaunting the stamps on it and I asked her to keep her passport with me. She removed a bundle of 4-5 passports and kept it on the table. So, I asked her why she had so many passports, I was flaunting my one passport and here she had 5 passports."

He added, "Then she told me that there were 7-8 more passports that she had left behind at her house. So she has 12-13 passports, I asked her what she did that she needed so many, and that’s when I got to know that she was living in Malaysia as her dad was working there, and there were not many great schools around so she had to go to Singapore to study every day."

Priyanka further told him "I would travel every day to and fro and be in school within 30 minutes." Archana Puran Singh, clearly surprised, admitted that she had never encountered something like this before. Kiku also added, "Even I was shocked when I heard this."

For the unversed, Kiku Sharda, born Raghavendra Amarnath Sharda on February 14, 1976, gained fame for portraying Constable Mulayam Singh Gulgule in the popular comedy series F.I.R. on Sony SAB.

Kiku is also well-known for his appearances in Comedy Nights with Kapil on Colors TV and The Kapil Sharma Show on Sony Entertainment Television, where he entertained audiences by playing a variety of humorous characters.