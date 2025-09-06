Add DNA as a Preferred Source
TELEVISION

Kiku Sharda breaks his silence on quitting Kapil Sharma's show after reports of 'fight' with Krushna Abhishek

Rumours of Kiku leaving The Great Indian Kapil Show swirled online after a video of him with Krushna went viral. The behind-the-scenes showed the two in a seemingly heated exchange.

DNA Web Team

Updated : Sep 06, 2025, 07:22 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Image credit: Instagram
    Comedian and actor Kiku Sharda on Friday dismissed rumours of his exit from 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' and alleged feud with Krushna Abhishek. Taking to Instagram, Kiku dropped a picture with Krushna and set the facts straight regarding the ongoing rumours

    He wrote, "yeh bandhan... kabhi nahi tootega! the fight was a prank only ...." Kiku also shared that he remains an integral part of Kapil's show. "Don't fall for all this gossip and rumours ki I've left The Great Indian Kapil Show. I'll always be a part of the show and this parivaar. Toh yeh sab chhodo aur jao Netflix pe show dekho - sirf 3 episode baaki hain," he explained.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Kiku Sharda (@kikusharda)

    Rumours of Kiku leaving The Great Indian Kapil Show swirled online after a video of him with Krushna went viral. The behind-the-scenes showed the two in a seemingly heated exchange. Kiku's post brought a sigh of relief to his fans. "You two are best," a social media user commented. "Good, warna apke bina to show me koi maja nahi ata," another user wrote.

    Meanwhile, Kiku will be seen in a new reality show, 'Rise and Fall'. Rise and Fall will have 15 contestants locked in, including Arjun Bijlani, Kubbra Sait, Dhanashree Verma, Aditya Narayan and Aarush Bhola. The show starts streaming from September 6 on Amazon MX Player, and is hosted by Shark Tank fame Ashneer Grover.

    (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
