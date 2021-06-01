Divyanka Tripathi trolled for not wearing dupatta, actor gives SAVAGE reply

TV star Divyanka Tripathi, who became a household name after her show 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein', has slammed a Twitter user for questioning her on her choice of attire.

Divyanka, who is currently shooting for 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' in Cape Town, was questioned for not wearing dupatta with her suits in the hit show Crime Patrol, which she hosts.

The micro-blogging site user tweeted, "Crime Patrol episode me aap dupatta kyu nahi pahanati hai (Why don't you wear a dupatta in the episodes of Crime Patrol)?"

Upon noticing the tweet, Divyanka replied, "Taaki aap jaise bin dupatte ki ladkiyon ko bhi izzat se dekhne ki aadat dalein! Kripya khud ki aur apne aas paas ke ladkon ki neeyat sudharen, na ki aurat jaat ke pehnaave ka beda uthaayen! Mera shareer, meri aabru, meri marzi! Aap ki sharaafat, aap ki marzi! (So that people like you learn to respect women even if they aren't wearing a scarf. Kindly change the way you and others look at women and don't comment on what women wear. My body, my honour, my wish! Your decency, your wish)!"

When another Twitter user jumped to defend the one who questioned Divyanak and write, "अरे मैडम जी घनश्याम जी की आपने बैंड बजा दी सीधा नियत पर सवाल उठा दिया उनकी क्या मालूम आपके फैन हों आप उनको दुपट्टे में अच्छी लगती हों (Arrey madam ji, you pointed fingers at Ghanshyam Ji's character but it could be a possibility that he likes to see you with a dupatta), Divyanka replied sharply, ""जी संभव है! यदि वह फैन हैं तो उस प्रेम को सलाम. पर महिलाओं के परिधान पर सवाल करना अब पुरातन काल कि बात हो गई है. हम अभिनय, विज्ञान, राजनीति, इतिहास, भूगोल कई विषयों पर चर्चा कर सकते हैं ! दुपट्टा अत्यंत तुच्छ विषय है उस मुक़ाबले. (Yes it is possible! If he is a fan then salute to that love. But questioning women's clothing has become a thing of the past. We can discuss acting, science, politics, history, geography on many subjects. Dupatta is a very trivial subject compared to that)."

On a related note, talking about clothing, in an earlier interview Divyanka had revealed why she does not share photos in bikini on social media like other actresses. She had said, "The reason is only that I am very 'sharmilee' (shy) in such matters. I feel very shy about wearing a swimsuit or bikini, which is why I wasn't able to learn to swim. It's terrible and it shouldn't be. But it's just I am very awkward about it. I will have to gather a lot of courage before doing this. The girls who put out such beautiful pictures of themselves must be definitely courageous."