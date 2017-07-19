Headlines

Khatron Ke Khiladi: Lopamudra Raut breaks silence on rumoured tiff with Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi and Ravi Dubey

Here's how the ex 'Bigg Boss 10' contestant describes her journey on KKK...

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 19, 2017, 05:04 PM IST

Lopamudra Raut, who shot to fame by participating on popular TV reality show Bigg Boss 10, will be seen in the latest season of Khatron Ke Khiladi on Colors channel. The model feels her journey on the show was no less than insane and adventurous. 

In an interview given to IndiaToday, Lopa opened up on her experience on KKK and her off set equation with co-contestants. There have been several reports about her tiff with Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Wali and Ravi Dubey as they apparently made fun of her. 

Lopa finally broke silence and speaking about her off-set relationship with her co-contestants, she told the portal, "I was quite friendly with everybody. We had loads of fun together. It was a difficult journey we all had. We lived that fear together." When quizzed about the rumours of tiff with Rithvik, Karan and Ravi, she said, "You should call them and ask them, not me. Because there was nothing from my end. We partied and hanged out together till the very end. I am not the right person to answer this," added the report.

