'Khatron Ke Khiladi': Jay Bhanushali wants his three children to be 'free-spirited, open-minded'

Headlines

Watch: BTS' Jungkook sings RRR's Naatu Naatu live, expresses his wish to visit India for ARMY

Irfan Pathan predicts this Indian bowler to be highest wicket taker in World Cup 2023, it's not Siraj, Bumrah

Elvish Yadav wants to return Bigg Boss trophy after netizens troll him for his ‘bad acting skills’: ‘Isko courier...'

Salman Khan celebrates his 35 years in films with Tiger 3, calls it 'perfect gift' for fans: 'I love action genre'

Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth to share screen space after 32 years in Thalaivar 170, fans says 'finally it's happening'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: BTS' Jungkook sings RRR's Naatu Naatu live, expresses his wish to visit India for ARMY

Ammy Virk, Binnu Dhillon Talk About Sonam Bajwa’s Wedding, Say They Will Handle The 'Bar' | Part 2

Rahul Gandhi At Golden Temple For 'Sewa;' Cuts Vegetables, Engages In Other Volunteer Services

7 worst foods for your brain

7 weight loss tips without exercise

10 superfoods for managing thyroid hormonal balance

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Ammy Virk, Binnu Dhillon Talk About Sonam Bajwa’s Wedding, Say They Will Handle The 'Bar' | Part 2

Rahul Gandhi At Golden Temple For 'Sewa;' Cuts Vegetables, Engages In Other Volunteer Services

Gaddi Jaandi Ae Chalaangaan Maardi: Ammy, Binnu, Jasmin And Mahi Talk About Their Film | Part 1

Watch: BTS' Jungkook sings RRR's Naatu Naatu live, expresses his wish to visit India for ARMY

Elvish Yadav wants to return Bigg Boss trophy after netizens troll him for his ‘bad acting skills’: ‘Isko courier...'

Kumar Sanu says all singers today 'sing in the same way, they have no individuality'

HomeTelevision

Television

'Khatron Ke Khiladi': Jay Bhanushali wants his three children to be 'free-spirited, open-minded'

Jay Bhanushali is all set to be a part of the upcoming season of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi reloaded'.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 26, 2020, 03:37 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Now that slowly and gradually television shoots are being resumed, Jay Bhanushali is all set to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi reloaded season! A while back, the charming actor took to his Instagram page and shared a photo of his look from the shoot and wrote, "Really sorry for not posting videos busy shooting for #khatrokekhiladimadeinindia anyways rate my look out of 10? #insta #instafashion #look #lookoftheday."

Now that he is a part of the adventure-based reality show, Jay hopes that his kids Tara, Rajveer and Khushi are also brave and fearless as they grow up. He stated, "I would definitely want to see my kids be mentally and physically strong, brave and fearless in life! I would love to see them cross boundaries and conquer all challenges and achieve all the dreams that they aspire! It is, in fact, my wish to go skydiving with all my three children, Tara, Rajveer and Khushi when they grow older. I am quite adventurous by nature and would hope to inculcate that streak in my kids too!"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

on

Jay added, "Mahhi is, in fact, the one who is slightly afraid of heights, rollercoasters etc, so I keep teasing her about not making our kids afraid of those things because I really want them to be free-spirited, open-minded and try out every new opportunity that the world has to offer for them! I would be happiest to see my kids be real khiladis with utmost courage, strength and confidence through their lives."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

IAS officers' salary: Know about perks and allowances of civil servants

This husband-wife duo started earning Rs 2.2 crore per month with Ratan Tata’s help; company net worth is…

When Mahira Khan opened up on her divorce with Ali Askari: 'Was a very painful and difficult time...'

India asks Canada to withdraw 40 diplomats as row over Khalistani leader’s killing intensifies

Asian Games 2023: Aditi Ashok clinches historic Silver in golf

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE