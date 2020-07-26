'Khatron Ke Khiladi': Jay Bhanushali wants his three children to be 'free-spirited, open-minded'

Jay Bhanushali is all set to be a part of the upcoming season of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi reloaded'.

Now that slowly and gradually television shoots are being resumed, Jay Bhanushali is all set to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi reloaded season! A while back, the charming actor took to his Instagram page and shared a photo of his look from the shoot and wrote, "Really sorry for not posting videos busy shooting for #khatrokekhiladimadeinindia anyways rate my look out of 10? #insta #instafashion #look #lookoftheday."

Now that he is a part of the adventure-based reality show, Jay hopes that his kids Tara, Rajveer and Khushi are also brave and fearless as they grow up. He stated, "I would definitely want to see my kids be mentally and physically strong, brave and fearless in life! I would love to see them cross boundaries and conquer all challenges and achieve all the dreams that they aspire! It is, in fact, my wish to go skydiving with all my three children, Tara, Rajveer and Khushi when they grow older. I am quite adventurous by nature and would hope to inculcate that streak in my kids too!"

Jay added, "Mahhi is, in fact, the one who is slightly afraid of heights, rollercoasters etc, so I keep teasing her about not making our kids afraid of those things because I really want them to be free-spirited, open-minded and try out every new opportunity that the world has to offer for them! I would be happiest to see my kids be real khiladis with utmost courage, strength and confidence through their lives."