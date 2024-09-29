Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner Karan Veer Mehra talks about his new fear, says 'kanjar' Asim Riaz 'needs medical help'

After lifting the trophy of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Karan Veer Mehra talks about his experience of the show. Karan also shares his view on the infamous fight between Asim Riaz and Rohit Shetty, and says the former actor is 'living in his Barbie world'.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 has finally ended, and actor Karan Veer Mehra lifted the trophy. Soon after winning the show, Karan joins DNA India, sharing his experience of surviving the dangerous stunts, and his takeaways. "For me, the biggest takeaway from the show is the challenges we face in life are like the stunts we perform. Whenever we think that we won't be able to make it, that one last push does miracles."

He continues, "This is what I noticed while performing these dangerous stunts. There were times, when I thought I wouldn't be able to make it, but then that one last effort, the little push took me miles, and today I won the title. This has been my life mantra, and I have endorsed more after the show. So, that's how I am going to live my life. Whenever it will pull me down, I will be on the verge of give-up, I will give for that one last punch, and won't give up."

We hear that contestants overcome fears after the KKK, but Karaveer has a new fear. Mehra reveals, "All the electric stunts had a major impact on my body. That is because I had leg surgery, and have a titanium plate in my left leg. So for me, the magnitude of the current was very high. Log Khatron Ke Khiladi mein jaate hai apna darr nikalne, main le ke aa gaya hoon. Ab kahi bhi taar dekhta hoon, toh lagta hai ki kahi current toh nahi lagega."

Karan thought he was the most competitive, but when he met other contestants, he realised they all participated to win the show. "Everyone was very competitive. I am lucky that there was no electric stunt during the finale, or else I would have lost," Mehra adds.

KKK 14 made headlines due to Asim Riaz's infamous misbehaviour with Rohit Shetty. Speaking about the same, Karan reveals that Asim was stupid. He says, "Punjabi mein kehte hai na 'kanjar log', yeh 'kanjar' tha. Ek toh bewakoofi ki itne bade show mein itne bade aadmi (Rohit Shetty) ke saath aisi badtameezi ki. Mujhe aur bhi galat lagta hai uske fans ke liye, who are in huge numbers and support him.

Karan further says that Asim needs medical help, "He's living in his bubble that this fandom is forever. He thinks that his fans will always be there for him even in the next 10-20 years. He's living in his own bubble, in his Barbie world. He needs to get a reality check, and somewhere he needs medical help, this is what I feel. Everyone has their opinions."

After winning KKK 14, is Karan hoping to bag Rohit Shetty's film? "I am ready to even play a tree in his film. He's not only a skilled professional but also a great human being, who treats everyone with respect," Karan Veer concludes with a smile.

