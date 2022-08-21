Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Sriti Jha evicted from Rohit Shetty's stunt-based show

Sriti Jha/Instagram

Sriti Jha was eliminated in today's episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. She attempted the elimination stunt against Jannat Zubair but failed, although Jannat accomplished it successfully.

Last, to last week, Chetna Panday had been eliminated from the show.

Since it first began broadcasting, the show has taken a few fascinating turns, and viewers are eager to find out who will win.

For the unversed, Jannat Zubair, who is one of the most followed celebs on social media, is one of the strongest contestants in Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. As per media reports, she is on the list of top 5.

The actress is also making headlines because of her rumoured relationship with co-contestant Faisal Shaikh. While speaking to ETimes TV, Jannat talked about these rumours and said she is friends with Faisal. “The friendship with Faisal started as co-actors and later we became family friends. He has been close to my entire family. So I am glad that he is part of this show,” she stated.

Jannat Zubair and Mr. Faisu have often been linked up with each other several times as the two social media stars have collaborated on multiple videos and projects together. Both of them have always maintained that they are just 'good friends' and have denied any relationship rumours.

Earlier, while talking to BollywoodLife.com, Jannat refused to comment on her personal equation with Faisal and instead talked about her equation with all other contestants as she said, "I think everyone here is just uplifting others and have been motivating and cheering on others which I think is the best part of the show. Yes, we are all competing but are also cheering on each other."

Talking about Sriti Jha, After starring in Kumkum Bhagya as the leading lady, she became well-known. In 2007, Sriti made her acting debut in the musical teen drama Dhoom Machao Dhoom from Disney India.