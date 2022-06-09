Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Simba Nagpal opens up on rejecting Rohit Shetty's reality show

Rohit Shetty- Simba Nagpal

After impressing the audience with Bigg Boss 15, Simba Nagpal was considered as a contestant for Rohit Shetty hosted stunt-reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. However, the actor couldn't commit to the show, and he rejected it. But do you know why? Let's find out.

As per an article by Tellychakkar, after Simba got eliminated from Bigg Boss, the channel approached him for KKK 12, but he already gave his commitment to Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin 6. Nagpal said, “I was very keen to do Khaton Ke Khiladi but I never thought that the shoot will start so early. So I took up Naagin 6 a finite show and I am committed to it. But I feel the show will come to me if it's in my destiny. I am not disappointed, KKK is the only reality show I want to do.” However, Simba is still hopeful, and he feels that he will take up Khatron Ke Khiladi in future, as this is the only stunt reality show, he's keen to do.

As far as Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants are concerned, Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui, Jannat Zubair, Rajiv Adatia, Sriti Jha, Mohit Malik, Chetna Pande, Tushar Kalia, Nishant Bhatt, Shivangi Joshi, Kanika Mann, Pratik Sehajpal will fight their fears in 12tth season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. The show is expected to be telecast in August. The Phulwa actress Jannat Zubair is all set to return to television with the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, and reportedly, she is the highest-paid contestant on the show. As per an article of ABP Live, Jannat has overtaken established actresses like Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, social media sensation Mr Faizu, and Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui in this race. According to the article, Jannat charges Rs 18 lakhs per episode, whereas Mr Faisu aka Faizal Shaikh charges Rs 17 lakhs.