Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik losses Ticket To Finale due to THIS reason

Rubina Dilaik

This weekend, Khatron Ke Khiladi has reached its ‘Ticket to Finale’ stage. As the journey of "Khatron Ke Khiladi 12" is coming closer to its grand finale, the competition is getting fierce and more intense. Fans are excited and eagerly waiting to know who will bag the title of the ultimate Khiladi this year! On the other side, the contestants are all set to pull up their socks for the 'Ticket to Finale' week and make a direct entry to the Grand Finale of this season.

While every contestant braced themselves for the big challenge, boss lady Rubina Dilaik misses her chance as she is unwell. The ‘Ticket To Finale’ round is the perfect chance for the contestants to grab their spot as a finalist on the show, however, owing to health issues Rubina Dilaik would not be a part of it.

The ‘Ticket to Finale’ could have secured her position as the first competitor in the game. In the upcoming episode, Host Rohit Shetty gives Rubina a second chance as he asks Faisal Shaikh and Nishant Bhat to be her proxy and compete on her behalf. However, from a strategic standpoint, both decline the offer as they want to eliminate every possible competitor from the game. Rubina's heart sank at the lost opportunity, but she’s confident that she will find another way to get to the highly anticipated finale once she recovers.

Keeping the fun quotient constant, this week to Rajiv Adatia pens down an entertaining letter for host Rohit Shetty and reads it out loud to him making everyone burst into laughter. At the end of the ‘Ticket To Finale’ week, only two contestants will compete against each other, and the viewers will witness their first finalist of this season. Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 airs on Colors, every Saturday-Sunday at 9:30 PM.