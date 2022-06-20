Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik evicted from Rohit Shetty's show?

Rubina Dilaik/Instagram

The stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is being shot currently in the South African city of Cape Town. One of the most famous faces on Indian television Rubina Dilaik is among the most strongest contestants in the Colors TV show being hosted by Rohit Shetty.

Now, one of her recent tweets on winning vs losing has led her fans and followers to speculate that she has been eliminated from the show. Taking to her Twitter account, the Bigg Boss 14 winner had posted, "Winning with dishonesty vs loosing with honesty….. which will you choose".

One of her fans quote tweeted her reply and wrote, "Is she evicted from KKK12? But she is channel face how this possible", another fan wrote, "Ruby please enjoy your #KKK12 journey, winning/loosing will hardly matter to us... just enjoy in Cape Town & give your best in stunts".

Though some others pointed out that this tweet could have been pointed to another contestant who has been evicted. "So finally I get my answer....This tweet is for other contestant who just eliminated from #kkk12..#RubinaDilaik is safe and enjoying in cape town as you can see her IG story", wrote one of her fans.

Is she evicted from KKK12? But she is channel face how this possible https://t.co/GgJQdVxQVN — Gaurav Lamba (@Gauravl28031995) June 17, 2022

So finally I get my answer..



This tweet is for other contestant who just eliminated from #kkk12 #RubinaDilaik is safe and enjoying in cape town as you can see her ig story https://t.co/FzuQEg0mTb June 17, 2022

Ruby please enjoy your #KKK12 journey, winning/loosing will hardly matter to us... just enjoy in Cape Town & give your best in stunts — Ruby (@Rubinadilaik14) June 16, 2022

Rubina, whose husband Abhinav Shukla had participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, shared the real reason for choosing the new season to premiere on July 2, as she said to Indian Express, "I was busy with Shakti last year. Abhi koi daily soap nahi tha mere paas. And I was like what would I do at home, so I said yes to it.”



Meanwhile, apart from Rubina, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will see other contestants namely Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Sriti Jha, Tushar Kalia, Shivangi Joshi, Chetna Pande, Erika Packard, Mohit Malik, Mr Faisu aka Faisal Sheikh, Kanika Mann, Aneri Vajani, and Rajiv Adatia.