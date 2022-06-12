Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rohit Shetty asks Rubina Dilaik to kiss frog, watch promo here

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12/pROMO

The much-anticipated reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will shortly begin showing on television screens. The filming for the 12th season has already begun in Cape Town, and like every year, viewers will be treated to an intriguing mix of celebrities and well-known figures competing for the trophy. Since the participants began filming with Rohit Shetty, their photos and videos have gone viral in the blink of an eye, generating a great deal of interest among fans. The previews have begun to run, delivering us a sneak peek at the stunts that will be shown in the forthcoming episodes.

Colors TV has released another intriguing promo for season 12 of Khatron Ke Khiladi. In this trailer, Rohit Shetty mocks Rubina by telling her to kiss someone who looks like her husband, Abhinav Shukla. Surprisingly, that person turns out to be a frog, and the actress denies kissing it. Rubina reluctantly kisses the frog because she can't ignore any instruction from the daredevil host Rohit Shetty.

Check out the video here:

According to Bollywood Life, Rubina Dilaik has also been open in the past. When she told her that she hadn't seen a filmmaker's film, he said he felt like farting on her face. The message once again emphasised how there appears to be discrimination somewhere.

Speaking about her strategy for the show, Rubina told IndianExpress.com that she doesn't have the code to crack the show, but she will trust in her will. Dilaik further added that she isn't a competitive person, but she will fight her own battles. Rubina's husband Abhinav Shukla has also participated in KKK, so did he give her any tips for the show? "We both have our own expertise. He is strong in something, I have my own strengths. There is no fixed mantra that he could give me. Also, it’s very subjective because a lot depends on how you react to a task that particular day. All that Abhinav told me was you can do it, and I believe him.”