Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Pratik Sehajpal writes cryptic note amid reports of him getting eliminated from show

Pratik Sehajpal/Instagram

Currently, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 filming is taking place in Cape Town, South Africa. Pratik Sehajpal, who won Bigg Boss 15 fame, is one of the competitors. Fans are concerned about his most recent tweet and question if Rohit Shetty's show has already eliminated him.

Pratik Sehajpal recently wrote an emotional note on his Twitter account on following his heart and becoming the person he is today.

“Rokna chaahein thaamna chaahein, Ret kisi ke haath na aaye. Khushi jo de rooh ko sukoon, Humesha dil ki hi suni hai Dil ke sun ke yahan tak aaya hoon," the tweet read.

Check out the tweet here:

Rokna chaahein thaamna chaahein, Ret kisi ke haath na aaye.

Khushi jo de rooh ko sukoon,

Humesha dil ki hi suni hai

Dil ke sun ke yahan tak aaya hoon. — Pratik Sehajpal (@realsehajpal) June 21, 2022

Netizens are already speculating as to whether Pratik Sehajpal has been eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Here’s how fans reacted:





According to News18, Pratik confirmed his participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and said, “I’ve always been a competitive person and believed in challenging myself on a daily basis. When my adrenaline gets pumping, I take the leap of faith and guess what? That is when I really fly! The key is to simply close your eyes and put faith in whatever you do. Under Rohit sir’s guidance, we will surely push harder to become the best version of ourselves and have a wonderful time along the way."

Rubina Dilaik, the Bigg Boss 14 winner, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, Shivangi, Sriti Jha, Kanika, Mohit, Chetna Pande, Jannat Zubair, Mohit Malik, and choreographer Tushar Kalia are among the other famous people who will appear in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 this year. From July 2, the programme will air on Colors TV.