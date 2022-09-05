Search icon
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Pratik Sehajpal gets eliminated after aborting stunt again, netizens call him 'national joker'

Pratik Sehajpal had returned to Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 after being eliminated as he aborted the stunt. The history repeated again.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 04:37 PM IST

Pratik Sehajpal/Instagram

The twentieth episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, hosted by Rohit Shetty, was telecast on Colors TV on Sunday, September 4. Pratik Sehajpal, who had returned to the show as the first wildcard contestant this season, refused to perform the stunt and was evicted from the ongoing season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Pratik has had a terrible performance in the entire season as he was first eliminated in the tenth episode telecast on July 31, in which he had to perform a height-based stunt. He couldn't perform the same and thus, was eliminated. In the seventh week, he was brought back as the first wildcard entry.

But his refusal to perform stunts continued and reached its worst stage in the latest episode, in which he didn't even attempt the stunt and decided to walk off. Netizens were shocked to see this and expressed their anger towards him calling him 'fattu' and 'national joker'.

When Pratik and Tejasswi were inside Bigg Boss 15, the former had often joked about Tejasswi leaving the tenth season of Khatron Ke Khiladi due to an injury. Now, a Twitter user made fun of him and wrote, "Saw something about @realsehajpal aborting another stunt in #kkk12. Why what happened to the attitude that he was showing when asked about Teja's kkk stint? Look who's laughing now??? KARMA!!!!". Another comment read, "National joker banke reh gaya woh".

Here are some of the other social media reactions to Pratik's performance in Rohit Shetty's show

READ | Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Pratik Sehajpal reacts to reports of his misbehaviour with Rohit Shetty

Even when Pratik was performing stunts in the show, Rohit Shetty had called him out since he disturbed the creative team with his attitude and took loo breaks when the stunt was just about to start. It was clearly visible that the Singham director too was irritated by Pratik's antics in the show.

