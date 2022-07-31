Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Pratik Sehajpal gets eliminated from stunt-based reality show, know why

Pratik Sehajpal/Instagram

Due to its intriguing antics, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has kept fans glued to their televisions. Pratik Sehajpal's elimination from the competition was the subject of numerous rumours a few days earlier, and it turned out that these rumours were accurate. As the episode was airing today, the actor claimed he was experiencing vertigo and was unable to complete a task. Rohit Shetty requested him to do the task once, but as soon as the platform he was seated on began to move, he aborted it and was ultimately eliminated.



In one of the weekend episodes, Pratik was paired with Chetna Pande for one of the tasks and he didn't follow the rules laid out by the Sooryavanshi director, which even left the latter upset. As soon as the episode was aired, reports started circulating that Pratik has misbehaved with Shetty.

The contestant took it upon himself to clarify these rumours and shared a long note on Twitter on the morning of Tuesday, July 12. Along with the note, Pratik wrote, "I would be the last person who would disrespect anyone. Can't even think about it...#PratikFam #PratikSehajpal".

His note read, "Honestly please watch the episode clearly! Not once did I speak wrong with Rohit sir I really respect him and I'm grateful to God that I got a chance to even meet him. Jab maine bola ki ‘kuch nahi hoga mujhe something something’ I was talking to someone else... and it looked so wrong even to me as it looked like I spoke in a wrong tone with Rohit sir which I can never do in my life."