Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Nishant Bhat reveals why he signed Rohit Shetty's show | Exclusive

Nishant Bhat/Instagram

Popular choreographer Nishant Bhat is all set to face his fears in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Nishant has appeared in multiple reality shows, but he gained more prominence when he became the first runner-up and the finalist in Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15 respectively in 2021.

In a conversation with DNA India, when the dancer was asked why did he sign up for the twelfth season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, he said, "I don't know actually. Coming here, I have realised I have asked myself the same question. I am not an adventurous person, I like to chill. Initially, when I got the call for the show, I refused it. Maine mana kar diya."

"But all my friends who have participated in the show before and who are there with me now pushed me to do the show saying 'Nishant you should go on the show, its a lifetime experience' so I came here. And I am having great fun. It's a very different and difficult show, a one-of-a-kind show that everyone should do", Nishant added.

He continued, "I still sometimes question when Rohit Shetty Sir explains the stunt and I am like 'oh s**t I have to do this, why I said yes to it' but when I complete the stunt, then I feel that it was fun."



READ | Exclusive: Jannat Zubair opens up on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, says 'I won't be doing daily soaps'

When Nishant was further asked how he plans to conquer his fears on the show, he said, " I don't like pets. I have never been to a zoo, the maximum adventurous thing I have done is paragliding. From animals to reptiles, everything on this show is scary but seeing all the troubles one has experienced in life, you say 'Yeh kya hi hai' and then you do it and feel proud about yourself."

Set to premiere on Colors TV on July 2, apart from Nishant Bhat, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will feature a strong set of participants namely Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Jannat Zubair, Sriti Jha, Tushar Kalia, Shivangi Joshi, Chetna Pande, Erika Packard, Mohit Malik, Faisal Sheikh, Kanika Mann, Aneri Vajani, and Rajiv Adatia.