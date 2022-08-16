Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Mr Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh wins Rohit Shetty's stunt-based show?

Mr Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh has been declared the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, as per an Instagram fan page of the show.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 16, 2022, 07:37 AM IST

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Mr Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh wins Rohit Shetty's stunt-based show?
Mr Faisu/Instagram

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, hosted by the film director Rohit Shetty, has been breaking the TRPs records on national television each week with its exciting episodes. Now, in a surprising turn of events, the winner's name has been leaked on social media even after the show's team has tried to maintain secrecy around the same.

As per a fan page of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 on Instagram, popular social media celebrity and model Mr. Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh has won the ongoing season of the stunt-based show as per the tasks conducted till now. It even mentions that the team might conduct the Grand Finale task again between the top two contestants and the winner might change according to the same.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@khatronkekhiladi_season12)

Earlier it was reported that Rubina Dilaik, Mr. Faisu, Mohit Malik, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, and Tushar Kalia are the top five finalists. Then came in the news that Rubina and Jannat have been eliminated after losing the tasks and the winner will be among the top three male contestants.

Meanwhile, as per the latest episodes telecast on national television, Pratik Sehajpal became the first wildcard contestant to return to the show on Saturday's episode (August 13) after he aborted the elimination task and was evicted two weeks back. Kanika Mann won the K-Medal on Sunday's episode (August 14) which she can use at any point in the show to refuse to do a particular task and send any other co-contestant to perform the same.

READ | Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Pratik Sehajpal gets eliminated from stunt-based reality show, know why

Apart from the seven contestants mentioned above, the other contestants, who are still surviving in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, are Nishant Bhat, Rajiv Adatia, and Sriti Jha. While Chetna Pande, Shivangi Joshi, Aneri Vajani, and Erika Packard have been eliminated.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Who is Leo Kalyan? The artist who sang at Sonam Kapoor's baby shower
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 423 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 16
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.