Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Mr Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh wins Rohit Shetty's stunt-based show?

Mr Faisu/Instagram

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, hosted by the film director Rohit Shetty, has been breaking the TRPs records on national television each week with its exciting episodes. Now, in a surprising turn of events, the winner's name has been leaked on social media even after the show's team has tried to maintain secrecy around the same.

As per a fan page of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 on Instagram, popular social media celebrity and model Mr. Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh has won the ongoing season of the stunt-based show as per the tasks conducted till now. It even mentions that the team might conduct the Grand Finale task again between the top two contestants and the winner might change according to the same.

Earlier it was reported that Rubina Dilaik, Mr. Faisu, Mohit Malik, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, and Tushar Kalia are the top five finalists. Then came in the news that Rubina and Jannat have been eliminated after losing the tasks and the winner will be among the top three male contestants.

Meanwhile, as per the latest episodes telecast on national television, Pratik Sehajpal became the first wildcard contestant to return to the show on Saturday's episode (August 13) after he aborted the elimination task and was evicted two weeks back. Kanika Mann won the K-Medal on Sunday's episode (August 14) which she can use at any point in the show to refuse to do a particular task and send any other co-contestant to perform the same.



Apart from the seven contestants mentioned above, the other contestants, who are still surviving in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, are Nishant Bhat, Rajiv Adatia, and Sriti Jha. While Chetna Pande, Shivangi Joshi, Aneri Vajani, and Erika Packard have been eliminated.