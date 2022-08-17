Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Mohit Malik opens up on his most important stunt in Rohit Shetty's show

Mohit Malik-Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has been garnering high TRPs on national television each week. The ongoing season of the stunt-based show currently has these contestants competing among themselves to win the title - Mohit Malik, Pratik Sehajpal, Kanika Mann, Jannat Zubair, Faisal Shaikh, Rubina Dilaik, Tushar Kailia, Nishant Bhat, Rajiv Adatia, and Sriti Jha.

The episode, telecast on Sunday, August 14, started with one of the most interesting stunts this season in which the contestants had to walk over a tight rope tied between two trucks, all the while collecting flags attached to the rope. The twist was that the trucks were obviously driven at speed, not parallel to one another, and on an uneven road, making it difficult to balance.

Mohit Malik and Tushar Kalia competed in the stunt and eventually, the former won the task which he calls it 'the most important' stunt of his Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 journey till now. Talking about the same, Mohit said, "This was a very very important stunt for me, a very difficult one, very challenging. I think this was one of the key stunts on the road to winning Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. And I am so glad that I not only completed it, but also won it."



Recalling the stunt, Mohit revealed, "What really helped me was that Rohit Sir was on one of the trucks. He was there, guiding me in his own way, telling me what not to do so that I don't end up falling. He was there for the entire duration of the stunt, encouraging me. What also helped me along with Rohit Sir's advice was my habit of focusing on my breath, centering myself and then doing the stunt. You have to be focused as you do not have any other option. And my way of staying focused was to focus on my breath and calm myself. That is the way that I have performed all of my KKK12 stunts so far and gotten to the position that I am today, in the competition."

"I remember after the stunt was completed, I told Rohit Sir that as actors, we are taught to be relaxed and then proceed with our scenes. We also have to be in the moment of the scene to feel it and emote. And that was what I did here too. That's how I completed this stunt- by being in the moment and focusing on my breath. It was a very difficult stunt and I surprised myself by not just completing it but also winning it. This will definitely make it to my list of favourite KKK stunts," Mohit concluded.