Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Jannat Zubair beats Mr Faisu, Munawar Faruqui to become highest paid contestant

Rohit Shetty-Jannat Zubair

Television actor and social media star Jannat Zubair Rahmani is on a roll. The Phulwa actress is all set to return to television with the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, and reportedly, she is the highest-paid contestant on the show.

As per an article of ABP Live, Jannat has overtaken established actresses like Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, social media sensation Mr Faizu, and Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui in this race. According to the article, Jannat charges Rs 18 lakhs per episode. Mr Faisu aka Faizal Shaikh charges Rs 17 lakhs. However, the reports even say that some sources believe that Rubina is the highest-paid actress, and earns Rs 20 crores per episode.

Previously, Bigg Boss 14 contestant, actress Rubina Dilaik is all set to face her fear with Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Before proving her guts in Rohit Shetty's show, Rubina shared the real reason behind saying yes to the show. While speaking to Indian Express, Dilaik frankly confessed that after her last hit show Shakti, she didn't have anything other shows, thus she said yes to the show. Rubina said, "I was busy with Shakti last year. Abhi koi daily soap nahi tha mere paas. And I was like what would I do at home, so I said yes to it.”

Speaking about her strategy for the show, Rubina said that she doesn't have the code to crack the show, but she will trust in her will. Dilaik further added that she isn't a competitive person, but she will fight her own battles. Rubina's husband Abhinav Shukla has also participated in KKK, so did he give her any tips for the show? "We both have our own expertise. He is strong in something, I have my own strengths. There is no fixed mantra that he could give me. Also, it’s very subjective because a lot depends on how you react to a task that particular day. All that Abhinav told me was you can do it, and I believe him.”