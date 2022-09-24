Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Jannat Zubair beats Kanika Mann, becomes fifth finalist of Rohit Shetty's show

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Jannat Zubair made her fans proud by performing her best on the second-last day of the show. Jannat's hard work and dedication have earned her the fifth position in the finalist, and she has secured her spot in the finale after beating Kanika Mann.

In the episode, Rohit Shetty conducted different tasks in which Rubina Dilaik, Faisal Sheikh, and Jannat Zubair performed like there was no tomorrow for them. There was a stunt where contestants had to climb a partly-declined palm tree. After climbing, they had to collect coconuts from the tree, go down into the pool, and deposit coconuts there. During the task, the contestant had to face a water cannon, and this made the task a nightmare. In this stunt, Faisal and Tushar Kalia proved their worth and performed well.

On the next day, Kanika and Jannat compete with each other on a vertical task. In this task, the contestant had to walk over a plank, situated mid-air, While walking they have to collect keys. The twist in this stunt was the keys that were attached to a wire that was passing current. After the completion of the task, Rohit announced that Kanika took 10 minutes to complete the task, whereas Jannat finished the task within 8 minutes. Shetty proudly called Jannat the fifth finalist of the show, and she joined Rubina Dilaik, Tushar Kalia, Faisal Sheikh, and Mohit Malik for the final battle.

The grand finale night will take place on September 25, and it will also give us the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The grand finale night will be graced by the cast of Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Mishra, and Varun Sharma.