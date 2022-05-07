Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Internet sensation Faisal Shaikh to participate in stunt-based reality show

Credit: Faisal Shaik/Instagram

Internet sensation Faisal Shaik, also known as Mr Faisu, is all set to participate in stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. He has more than 27 million followers on Instagram.

Talking about the show, Faisal said, “From being a social media super-star to now participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi, the feeling itself is unfathomable." About the show’s host Rohit Shetty, he said, “Sharing the screen with the almighty of action, Rohit Shetty and performing adventures under his mentorship is what I am looking forward to in the show. I am ready for the thrill, action and adventure that awaits this season.”

The contestants are set to head to Cape Town for the new adventure. Others who are a part of the 12th season include names such as Mohit Malik, Pratik Sahajpal, Chetna Pande, Shivangi Joshi, Rajiv Adatia and Rubina Dilaik among many others.

Sharing her excitement about being a part of the Colors TV reality show, Shivangi said, "Khatron Ke Khiladi is going to be my first ever reality show and I am extremely excited about it. The show will be a good platform to overcome my fears and test my abilities. I am looking forward to meeting Rohit Shetty sir. I am sure he will bring a lot of motivation to me", as quoted by BollywoodLife.com.

Shivangi Joshi has played the leading role of Anandi Joshi in Balika Vadhu 2, the rebooted version of the Balika Vadhu in which the late actress Pratyusha Banerjee portrayed the protagonist Anandi in the highly successful Colors TV show. Shivangi has also appeared in other shows such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi, Begusarai, and more. (With inputs from IANS)