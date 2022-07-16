Search icon
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Here's how Ranveer Singh reacted to Rohit Shetty's stunt-based show

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Ranveer Singh has shared his view on his director Rohit Shetty's hosted stunt reality show.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 16, 2022, 02:11 PM IST

Rohit Shetty-Ranveer Singh

Apart from directing family entertainers, Rohit Shetty has also become a successful host. His stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 got a positive reception, and it started on a great note. Rohit Shetty acknowledged the audience's love and posted a video thanking them. 

In the post, Rohit wrote, "With folded hands I want to thank my viewers for making Khatron Ke Khiladi the highest rated reality show ONCE AGAIN!!!" 

Here's the post

Among several comments, Rohit's Simmba aka Ranveer Singh's response has caught our attention. Singh tagged Rohit as 'baap' and wrote, "RATINGS KA BAAP." 

Here's Ranveer's response

image
 

Rohit Shetty's hosting capabilities have been hailed by his show's contestants as well. During an exclusive interaction with DNA, Jannat Zubair stated that Rohit was a big surprise for her, and he takes utmost care of them. In this season, several popular celebs like Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Rajiv Adatia, Mr Faizu and others have participated in the show. Pratik Sehajpal, who emerged as the runner-up in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15 behind the winner Tejasswi Prakash, is one of the frontrunners to win the stunt-based reality show.

 

In the weekend episode, Pratik was paired with Chetna Pande for one of the tasks and he didn't follow the rules laid out by the Sooryavanshi director, which even left the latter upset. As soon as the episode was aired, reports started circulating that Pratik has misbehaved with Shetty.

The contestant took it upon himself to clarify these rumours and shared a long note on Twitter on the morning of Tuesday, July 12. Along with the note, Pratik wrote, "I would be the last person who would disrespect anyone. Can't even think about it...#PratikFam #PratikSehajpal".

Talking about Rohit and Ranveer's bond, after 2018's super-hit Simmba, Ranveer and Shetty collaborated for Sooryavanshi. This year-end they will bring together another family-entertainer Cirkus. 

