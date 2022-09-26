Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Grand Finale: Tushar Kalia beats Faisal Shaikh, Mohit Malik to win Rohit Shetty's show

KKK 12 Winner

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Grand Finale: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 ended on a high note, as Tushar Kalia won the show, beating Faisal Shaikh and Mohit Malik. In the grand finale episode, Rohit Shetty welcomed the cast of his upcoming film Cirkus to the show. Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Varun Sharma and Jacqueline Fernandez graced the show and motivated the finalists.

After a few quirky gags by Singh and other contestants, host Rohit introduced the winner's trophy. Shetty further announced that the winner will win Rs 20 lakh prize money and a car. Then we got our first tasks for the finale that took place between Mohit Malik and Rubina Dilaik. Mohit performed the stunt better than Dilaik and he secured his position in the top 3.

Later, in the second explosive task, Faisal aka Mr Faisu and Tushar secured the top two positions, and Jannat Zubair got eliminated. Rohit announced the three tough men as the top 3 finalists, and the final task took place in Cape Town.

Here's the winner's announcement

In the final task, the contestant has to move between two running trailers. After the contestant reaches the second trailer, he has to go inside a container, find a cutting tool and cut the fence situated at the other end of the container. After coming out, the contestant will have to wait until a chopper arrives and takes them mid-air. While being mid-air, the contestant will have to jump and catch the ladder, attached to the chopper, climb up, and finish the stunt.

Rohit sent Mohit first to perform the stunt, and he took the maximum time in completing it. Mr Faisu performed the final task better than Mohit, and initially, it was presumed that Faisal will win the show. However, Tushar performed the task like his ultimate test, and he surprisingly completed the task in the least time. At last, Rohit announced Tushar as the winner of the show, and Faisal became the first runner-up contestant of the show.