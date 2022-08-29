Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Faisal Shaikh, Sriti Jha return to Rohit Shetty's stunt-based show as wildcard entries

Faisal Shaikh-Sriti Jha/Instagram

After getting eliminated in consecutive weeks, television actress Sriti Jha and social media influencer Faisal Shaikh are set to return as wildcard entries in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Before both of them, Pratik Sehajpal was the first contestant to re-enter the show after getting eliminated.

It was in the sixteenth episode, telecast on Sunday, August 21, that Sriti lost the elimination task to actress and social media influencer Jannat Zubair and had to leave the show, and in the eighteenth episode, telecast on Sunday, August 28, choreographer Nishant Bhat defeated Faisal in the elimination task and the latter was evicted from the show.

On Monday, August 29, Colors TV put out the promo for the new episodes which showed both of them back as wildcard entries. "Khatron ka game lega ek interesting mode jab do jaanbaaz khiladi- Sriti aur Faisal, lautenge naye josh ke saath. Stay tuned for it", the video was captioned.

It has been rumoured that Faisal will go on to win the ongoing season of Khatron Ke Khiladi in the Grand Finale task in which he would be competing against the television actress Mohit Malik. It has also been reported that choreographer Tushar Kalia will finish in third place. Well, we would have to wait for the episodes to come out to know the final results.



After the stunt-based show, Faisal will be seen in the dance-based reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 along with another contestant from the ongoing season, Rubina Dilaik. Both of these will be joined by famous celebrities such as Ali Asgar, Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Paras Kalnawat, and Zorawar Kalra among others.

Coming back to Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, the other contestants remaining in the show are Kanika Mann and Rajiv Adatia, apart from Rubina, Mohit, Tushar, Pratik, Jannat, Nishant, Sriti, and Faisal.