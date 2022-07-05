Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Erika Packard gets evicted from Rohit Shetty's show, says 'I panicked...'

Erika Packard/Instgaram

India's most loved stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 premiered last weekend on COLORS amidst much fanfare. Hosted by ace filmmaker Rohit Shetty, this season has celebrities face their fears at every nook and corner. The 'khiladis' are busy shooting in the scenic locales of Cape Town, South Africa and putting their best foot forward to survive this journey. The first week of the show increased the fear of elimination and claimed its first contestant - none other than model and influencer Erika Packard, who made her television debut with Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

After competing with Nishant Bhat in her first task of the season, Erika ended up with the much dreaded 'Fear fanda'. To redeem herself she got another opportunity and performed a stunt with Mohit and Tushar. Though she tried her level best, alas she landed up in the elimination round. Her last stunt required the bottom three contestants – Erika, Aneri and Jannat to unchain themselves while being trapped in a glass box containing reptiles such as snakes and crocodiles, etc. Erika began the stunt with a zeal to win but struggled to set herself free. With a heavy heart she bid adieu to her Khatron Ke Khiladi journey.

READ: Baahubali producer calls out Resul Pookutty for his remarks on RRR, Oscar-winning sound designer reacts

Erika, in her very short span on the show, shared a great rapport with her co-contestants. Speaking about the same, she said, "It makes me very sad to get evicted and end this incredible adventure so soon. I had a great experience doing the show. It was my first time in the world of Television, it was my first time doing everything, including doing stunts and travelling with such a big crew and competing with my fellow contestants. I thought it would be a bit difficult considering I am not from the industry but surprisingly we got along from the first day. Everyone was polite, nice and encouraging as they knew am new. I am going to stay in touch with all my friends, especially my girlfriends I made on the show.”

Talking about her experience she added, "Being on a reality show like this was itself a fear for me which I am happy I have overcome. Talking about the stunts I would say I gave my best; I panicked a bit during the elimination stunt and hence couldn’t place the keys. It was just about who did a better job during the stunt. It has been a great learning for me, and I will always cherish the memories I have created here and treasure the lessons I've learnt for the rest of my life."