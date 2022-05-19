Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Divya Agarwal opts out of Rohit Shetty's show due to THIS reason?

Divya Agarwal, Rohit Shetty/Instagram

Divya Agarwal, who is known for her reality shows, was originally reported to be a part of Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. However, according to a new report, the Bigg Boss OTT winner has turned down the offer, which has disappointed her admirers. According to the report, Divya has been juggling a lot of work commitments since winning Bigg Boss OTT, and she rejected the opportunity with a sad heart due to her exceedingly busy schedule.

A close source to ETimes reveals, "Divya was a perfect name for the makers as she has a daredevil attitude but her calendar was chalked out. Divya tried her best to make dates work out but her calendar was already full and she couldn't take up the stunt-based reality show."

Divya got to prominence with her appearances in Roadies and Bigg Boss OTT, where she emerged victorious. On the show, she was dubbed a tigress since she remained alone and tough throughout.

Divya Agarwal took to Instagram a few months ago and announced her breakup with Varun Sood. She posted a picture of herself with a long emotional break-up note.

Divya wrote, “Life is such a circus! Try n keep everyone happy, expect nothing that’s true but what happens when the self love starts declining ?? No i don’t blame anyone for anything that’s happening to me.. I feel worked up .. and that’s okay .. I want to breathe n live for myself .. that’s okay ! I hereby formally declare that I’m on my own in this life and would like to take my time to live the way I want to !”



Also read: Divya Agarwal-Varun Sood trolled for their tweets after break-up, netizens call it ‘family drama’

She further mentioned, “No, it’s not always necessary to have big statements, excuses and reasons for a decision. It’s just my choice to step out of it. I really value and love all the happy moments I spent with him. He’s a great guy! He will always be my best friend. Please respect my decision.”