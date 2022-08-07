Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Chetna Pande gets eliminated from Rohit Shetty's stunt-based show

Chetna Pande/Instagram

The latest episode of Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has been aired on Colors TV and model-actress Chetna Pande has been evicted from the show after losing out to the Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik in the elimination task, which was a water-based stunt.

This weekend saw the ten contestants being grouped into two teams - Red Team and Yellow Team. Mohit Malik and Tushar Kalia were selected as the captains of the two teams after the two male participants emerged as the best performers in a task. Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, Sriti Jha, and Chetna Pande were the members of Tushar's team, and Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Mr. Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh, Kanika Mann, and Rubina Dilaik were a part of Mohit's team.

The teams were selected on the basis of last week's Relay theme in which the winners and losers of each task kept selecting the new members of their teams. Both the captains, namely Mohit and Tushar, were declared safe from eviction by the Golmaal franchise director.

For the elimination task, Mohit and Tushar selected Rubina and Chetna respectively from their teams. Chetna, who worked with Rohit Shetty in the 2015 action romantic comedy film Dilwale co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, aborted the elimination task and thus, became the fifth contestant to get evicted from the show after Erika Packard, Aneri Vajani, Shivangi Joshi, and Pratik Sehajpal.



Earlier, talking about why she chose to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Chetna had told Indianexpress.com, "My dad has worked really hard on me to make me a tough girl. He also wanted me to join the army and would push me to take up adventure and challenges. He is the happiest to see me on the show. And I too want to make him feel proud of my performance."