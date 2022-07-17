Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Aneri Vajani reveals she is 'in love', opens up on dating rumours with Mishkat Varma

Aneri Vajani-Mishkat Varma/Instagram

Aneri Vajani became one of the most popular faces on Indian television after she played the character of Malvika 'Mukku' Kapadia on the Star Plus superhit show Anupamaa headlined by Rupali Ganguly. Now, the actress is in the South African city of Cape Town for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 hosted by Rohit Shetty.

In a recent interview, Aneri confessed to being in a relationship and told that she would soon reveal the name of her beau to the world. She also dismissed the rumours of being in a relationship with Mishkat Varma, her co-star from Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, with whom she has often been linked up.

Talking about her love life, Aneri, who made her television debut in Kaali – Ek Punar Avatar, told Hindustan Times, "Yes I’m in love. But I want to take my time to tell it to the world. I’m looking forward to letting everyone know. But when I feel like it. For now, it is the most beautiful feeling to be in love".



Speaking about her equation with Mishkat, the actress added, "We are like bros. You should see the way we treat each other. We have a ‘bro code’. There’s absolutely nothing between Mishkat and me. We are too good to be (a couple). Humara nahi ho sakta kuch life mein. We are two different people. He loves me and I love him but there’s respect for each other. We laugh a lot so we love to work with each other. I don’t know why people link us up."

Apart from Aneri, other contestants participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 are Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Chetna Pande, Nishant Bhat, Tushar Kalia, Sriti Jha, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Shivangi Joshi, Faisal Shaikh, Rajiv Adatia, Mohit Malik, Kanika Mann, and Erica Packard who was eliminated in the first week.