Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Aneri Vajani says she will always prefer daily soaps over reality shows | Exclusive

Aneri Vajani

After giving out standout performances in series like Beyhadh and Anupamaa, Aneri Vajani is all set to make her debut in the reality show with Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. While speaking to DNA exclusively, Aneri opened up on why she choose KKK and not some other shows like Bigg Boss or Nach Baliye. Aneri added, "I chose Khatron Ke Khiladi because I have not done anything adventurous in life. So, I decided to take this show to experience, how people face their fear with such ease." Vajani further added, "Also, I wanted to evaluate myself on different levels. Will I abort any stunt? Will conquer all of my fears?"

When it comes to pre-planning and strategies for the show, Aneri revealed she's not really good with it. "See, that's why I feel sometimes that I am not meant for reality shows. I don't believe in making strategies. I just like being myself, and that's what I've done. The day I feel like talking, I talk. When I feel upset, I've not spoken. There were days I laughed and there were moments I cried. I've just done things, how would I do in real life." Aneri summed up by saying, "I've not gone all the way out and tried to do something... just for the sake of reality."

In the show, Aneri is accompanied by Jannat Zubair, Sriti Jha, Rajiv Adatia, and others. Aneri does believe that the 12th season is the most fearless, boldest season ever, and she has a reason for it. "This lot of KKK is the strongest bunch of people. All of the contestants have outdone themselves, and not a single task has been aborted yet. This will be the most entertaining season of the show." After quitting Anupamaa, and doing KKK 12, will she be inclined more towards reality shows? Aneri replied back saying, "I love my job, I love the long shifts, and I will always choose daily soaps over reality shows. Soaps are like phela pyaar to me, and you can't just get over with it." Aneri concluded with a smile.