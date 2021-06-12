'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' star Shweta Tiwari shares fun pics with Rahul Vaidya, explains why he is 'A' person

Television actor, Shweta Tiwari who is currently shooting for the stunt-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' in Cape Town took to her Instagram page on Friday to bombard his fellow contestant Rahul Vaidya with compliments. Shweta shared some new pictures on Instagram with singer and reality TV star Rahul Vaidya. Both can be seen striking some poses for the 'Gram. Shweta being her stunning self is seen wearing a blue crop-top and black shorts in the picture with a jacket tied around her waist. Rahul Vaidya, on the other hand, is looking super cool wearing an all-white outfit and a peach jacket teamed with huge sunglasses.

Shweta listed a few qualities of Rahul in her post with a set of adjectives, all of which begin with the letter "A." The captions read, "The Affable, Agreeable and Amiable person of kkk11, Rahul Vaidya."

Acknowledging the post, Rahul Vaidya commented, "Basically you are calling me "A" person... and stop reading books and learning new words."

Shweta recently posted some solo pictures of her in Cape Town and also revealed that everyone on the sets of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' calls her 'Mumma'.

Shweta and Rahul, along with Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Abhinav Shukla, Varun Sood, Nikki Tamboli, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Sana Makbul, Aastha Gill, and Anushka Sen are shooting for the show.