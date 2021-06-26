'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11': Shweta Tiwari faces her fears in new promo, breaks down while performing tasks

The makers of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' are leaving no stone unturned to promote the show. They are constantly releasing teasers featuring hysterical celebrities performing tasks. As the date of premiere comes close, they are releasing teasers with celebrities that participated in the show. Their latest promo features television actor Shweta Tiwari. The video contains of a few montages of the actor performing the tasks. One cannot really make out what the tasks are but can definitely Shweta with a scared look on her face.

In the video, Shweta can be seen screaming as she looks scared and vulnerable to perform a couple of stunts while Rohit Shetty, being his usual self looks unfazed by the stunts and is seen teasing the contestants.

In a interview with TOI, Shweta had said that the only reason she participated in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' was her daughter, Palak Tiwari's insistence. “Palak told me that if I didn’t take it up now, it would be too late for me to participate in this show in the future,” Shweta said, adding that she had participated in every reality show and was just left with 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'.

The channel has previously released promos with actors Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi, Nikki Tamboli and Arjun Bijlani. The show also features Varun Sood, Aastha Gill, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen, Sana Makbul, Abhinav Shukla and Mahekk Chahal.