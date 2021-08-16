‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’: Nikki Tamboli refuses to perform with Abhinav Shukla, Rohit Shetty calls it ‘disrespect’

‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’, hosted by Rohit Shetty, is one of the most popular stunt-based reality shows. The current season is generating a lot of interest. For a variety of reasons, all the contenders generate a lot of interest.

In the most recent episode of the show, Nikki Tamboli's attitude toward a partner stunt has once again upset many people, including the co-contestants and Rohit Shetty.

For a partner stunt, Nikki Tamboli was teamed with Abhinav Shukla. Nikki and Abhinav had to collect flags while walking through a platform built above a body of water. The flags had current running through them, and the couple had to walk without the support of the pillars to escape the stream.

Because both participants were chained, they were bound to be shocked. While attempting to remove the flags, Abhinav requested that Nikki release the pillar's support, but she refused and continued to grasp the pillar. Abhinav Shukla was irritated by the same thing.

The other contestants, as well as Rohit Shetty, were dissatisfied with her performance. Rohit Shetty scolded her saying, "This is disrespect Nikki. You are spoiling Abhinav's game".

Since Nikki refused to move, Abhinav jumped off the platform. While the other contestants successfully completed their task, Nikki kept sitting on the platform. Fans weren't impressed by Nikki's attitude towards the stunt. Many questioned why she came back when she is so scared to do the stunts.

