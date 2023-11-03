Headlines

Television

Khanzaadi confesses feelings for Abhishek Kumar, netizens call her Tina Datta of Bigg Boss 17

A photo is going viral in which Khanzaadi can be seen looking into the camera while hugging Abhishek Kumar inside Bigg Boss 17 house. Social media users compared her to Tina Datta who was also looking into the camera while hugging Shalin Bhanot,

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 03, 2023, 08:45 AM IST

In the latest Bigg Boss 17 episode, Khanzaadi confessed her feelings for Abhishek Kumar during a task. She said, ‘I have a heart which beats for the person who is sitting there, Abhishek Kumar’. Hearing this, Abhishek started blushing while Vicky Jain teased him.

Meanwhile, a photo is going viral in which Khanzaadi can be seen looking into the camera while hugging Abhishek. Social media users compared her to Tina Datta who was also looking into the camera while hugging Shalin Bhanot, and called her ‘fake’.

See viral photos:

One of the social media users wrote, “Ending bhi same to same hi rahega... katega.” The second one said, “Jo bhi abhishek ke sth attachment krta hai ho irritating bnjata hai jaise pehle isha or ab Khanzadi.” The third one said, “Mai bhi yahi soch Raha tah Btw #AbhishekKumar meet #shalin for Tips.” The fourth one said, “what a catch.”

Meanwhile, Isha's confused status about her relationship will be a Salman Khan, and the host slams the actress for taking love and equations casually. In the promo, Salman says, "Isha, yeh bahut chhoti industry hai. Is mein aapko jhooth bolne ki zaroorat thi hi nahi." The actor-host further says that his current beau would never trust her, "Samarth aap par aage ja kar kabhi bhi bharosha karega payenge? You're having fun. You like the importance. Yeh fun, future mein ja kar aapke liye bahut bhaari padega. Iss show mein aa kar aapne apni poori life ko expose kar diya hai." Salman tells Samarth that he should not have agreed to participate in the show, Samarth main aap hota, toh main toh pehle aata hi nahi." Then Salman labels Abhishek-Isha-Samarth 'fools'. "You guys are looking like fools," Salman exclaims.

For the unversed, Abhishek and Isha entered the Bigg Boss house with the baggage of their relationship. On the premiere episode, Isha went on to accuse Abhishek of physical violence. However, the former duo grew close inside the BB house.

