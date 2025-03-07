Khakee 2's story revolves around the intricate world of politics, crime, law enforcement, and the pervasive corruption within.

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter is an upcoming crime thriller set to stream in March 2025. The series features Jeet as Arjun Maitra, an IPS officer, alongside Prosenjit Chatterjee, who plays the role of a powerful politician, Barun Roy. Chitrangada Singh also stars in a prominent role.

The story revolves around the intricate world of politics, crime, law enforcement, and the pervasive corruption within. The crime drama series will be available for streaming on Netflix starting March 20, 2025. The platform recently posted the trailer on X, with the caption: "Police, gangsters, aur sarkaar- iss chakravyuh mein kaun hai sabse shaatir? Watch Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, out March 20, only on Netflix!"

Set in the early 2000s in Kolkata, the series revolves around IPS officer Arjun Maitra (played by Jeet), who battles the growing crime wave in the city, fueled by ruthless gangsters and corrupt politicians.

After the tragic death of a respected officer, Maitra takes it upon himself to restore order, diving deep into a tangled world of political corruption and criminal networks. The series boasts an impressive cast, with Jeet portraying IPS officer Arjun Maitra, and Prosenjit Chatterjee playing the politician Barun Roy.

Ritwik Bhowmik appears as Sagor, while Chitrangada Singh also stars in a key role. Other notable actors include Aadil Zafar Khan as Ranjit, Parambrata Chatterjee, Saswata Chatterjee as Shankar Barua, Mahaakshay Chakraborty, Subhasish Mukherjee, and Aakanksha Singh. The series is directed by Tushar Kanti Ray and Debatma Mandal, with music composed by Jeet Ganguli.

Meanwhile, it seems filmmaker Neeraj Pandey has hinted at a possible cameo by former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly in the upcoming Netflix series Khakee: The Bengal Chapter.

During the trailer launch event in Kolkata on Wednesday, Pandey was asked by a media person about the rumors of Ganguly's appearance in the crime drama. Though Pandey did not say much, he responded with a chuckle, "As far as Sourav is concerned... keep looking."

Neeraj Pandey, who created the series, also shared that his personal connection to Kolkata played a role in choosing the city as the backdrop for this new installment. "I was born and brought up in Kolkata. This played an important role in me choosing Kolkata for the second chapter in the series... there was a personal bias," he said.

(With inputs from ANI)