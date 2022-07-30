Ketki Dave's husband Rasik Dave passes away at 65 due to kidney failure

Veteran theatre artist and Ketki Dave's husband Rasik Dave breathed his last on July 29, 8 PM.

Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actor Ketki Dave's husband Rasik Dave passed away at 65 due to kidney failure. Rasik was a veteran Gujarati theatre artist, and his work has a cult following among generations. As per the report of ETimes, Rasik was on dialysis for the past two years. But the kidney continued to deteriorate, and the last month was painful. Rasik breathed his last on July 29, 8 PM. The report further stated that the cremation took place today (July 30) at 7 AM.

Media photographer Viral Bhayani also shared the news on his Instagram and he wrote, "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's Ketki Dave's husband and actor Rasik Dave passes away due to kidney failure. Rasik had even participated in Nach Baliye 2 with wife. He was 65 and this was one of the photograph I had clicked in 2009 for Khatron Ke Khiladi bash at IMAX Wadala. OM Shanti."

Rasik is survived by his wife Ketki, a son and a daughter. Several notable artists from the television industry and theatre have mourned the loss of Rasik Dave (famously known as Rasik Bhai). Speaking about Ketki, the actress has been known for her comedic role in Ekta Kapoor's Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She also gave a scene-stealer performance in 2001 comedy film Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya with Johnny Lever.