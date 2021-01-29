'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' final season first look: Khloe Kardashian talks to Tristan Thompson about another baby

Headlines

Shefali Shah, Jim Sarbh, Vir Das bag nominations at International Emmy Awards 2023

Gautam Gambhir breaks silence on Kapil Dev's viral 'kidnapping' video: Unveiling the truth

Nithya Menen shuts down rumours of 'being harassed by Tamil actor', slams media portal: 'How much wrong we do'

DNA TV Show: Hardeep Nijjar's murder a state-sponsored act or result of Canadian gang war?

The Vaccine War can be a timely celebration of female trailblazers in a country starved of stories of hope

Shefali Shah, Jim Sarbh, Vir Das bag nominations at International Emmy Awards 2023

Gautam Gambhir breaks silence on Kapil Dev's viral 'kidnapping' video: Unveiling the truth

The Vaccine War can be a timely celebration of female trailblazers in a country starved of stories of hope

5 most awaited web-series to watch out for

Prominent players ruled out of world Cup 2023

8 Benefits of hibiscus for skin

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Priyanka Chopra drops lovable photos with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; wishes Jonas Brothers for incredible musical tour

Step inside Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home worth Rs 5000 crore with swimming pool, gym

Female doctors who cracked UPSC CSE to become IAS officers

Legendary actor Waheeda Rehman to be honoured with esteemed Dadasaheb Phalke Award

EP 2: Rohit Sharma | Players To Watch Out For In The Cricket World Cup 2023 | ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Asian Games 2023: India shatters world record, shooters win first gold in 10m air rifle team event

Shefali Shah, Jim Sarbh, Vir Das bag nominations at International Emmy Awards 2023

Nithya Menen shuts down rumours of 'being harassed by Tamil actor', slams media portal: 'How much wrong we do'

12th Fail: Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s film trailer to be attached with Fukrey 3 and The Vaccine War

'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' final season first look: Khloe Kardashian talks to Tristan Thompson about another baby

For the unversed, the season 20 premiere of 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' will be aired on Thursday, March 18 at 8 p.m., on E!

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 29, 2021, 09:23 PM IST

American reality TV star Khloe Kardashian talked about her plans on having a second baby with Tristan Thompson, in a sneak peek from the final episode of the much loved tv series 'Keeping Up with The Kardashians'.

According to E!News, the sneak peek clip looks back at 'iconic KUWTK memories' --from 'Don't be f**king rude!" to Kim Kardashian taking selfies while Khloe Kardashian's on her way to jail - while also teasing what are sure to become life-changing moments. The clip also showed Khloe and Tristan Thompson as the reality TV star talks about planning a baby. As per E!News, fans have watched the couple face more than their fair share of ups and downs over the years, but through it all, they've remained the best parents they can be to two-year-old True Thompson. And on the duo being ready to welcome another baby. Khloe says yes. "I just feel like it's now time to have another kid," she tells the NBA player in the clip.

And in the clip, before seeing any more of their conversation, the shot changes to another loop. In the clip, Kim can be seen spying on Kourtney and Scott Disick taking a nap together and later telling her sisters all about it. "They're definitely made for each other," Kendall Jenner says. "They're supposed to be together," she added. The clip then shows Kris Jenner as she breaks down while telling the KUWTK camera crew that the show is coming to an end, the momager seemingly begins to regret everything. "Did we make the right decision by walking away?" she says in a confessional. 

Meanwhile, sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner took time off to relax in the pool. The picture Kourtney posted on Instagram have, no surprises, gone viral.

In the image, Kendall and Kourtney sit at the poolside with their backs towards the camera, dressed in bikini. The other picture features the two enjoying a fruit bowl in the pool.

Kourtney captioned the image with a pineapple, strawberry, blueberry and grapes emoji.

Take a look at the photo here:


For the unversed, the season 20 premiere of 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' will be aired on Thursday, March 18 at 8 p.m., on E! 

(With inputs from Agencies)

Meet IFS officer Muskan Jindal, who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, secured AIR...

The Growth Matrix Reviews (Ryan Mclean) Legit Men's Exercises Kit System? Program Full Analysis!

Vishing technique can empty your bank account in seconds, here’s everything you should know to stay safe

Jigra: Alia Bhatt will not let anything happen to her 'jigra' brother, co-produces Vasan Bala film with Karan Johar

Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rains in many states today; check forecast here

