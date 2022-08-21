KBC14: Amitabh Bachchan's hilarious reaction after knowing people charge money for social media posts goes viral

Credit: Sony TV/Instagram

Amitabh Bachchan’s quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati is back with season 14. In a recent episode, host Amitabh Bachchan, who is an avid social media user, got to know that people charge money for promoting a brand, and sharing a post when he was discussing content creation with one of the contestants.

In the promo video shared by the official page of Sony TV, Amit ji can be heard talking about influencers and content creators with a contestant. The contestant who herself was a content creator said, “aap free main posts kar rahe thay sabhi (All this while were you promoting stuff for free).”

Hearing this, Amitabh Bachchan questioned, “Free main matlab, log paise lete hai kya? (What do mean by free? Do people charge money?).” Contestant replied, “Aur nahi toh kya, Sir. [Abosuletly, Sir]” Big B got shocked and said, “Kya baat kar rahi hai. Aray yaar, humko toh pata hi nahi tha.”

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan sent a voice note to Raju Srivastava who is on a ventilator after he suffered a heart attack. As per India Today report, he said in his voice message, "It's enough Raju. Rise up Raju, and keep teaching us all to laugh."

Meanwhile, it seems like countless prayers and good wishes have shown its miracle as Raju Srivastava is showing signs of improvement. As per the report in Bollywood Life, the comedian's blood pressure is now under control. The team of doctors treating him are keeping a steady flow of oxygen supply to his brain, as the lack of it is considered one of the reasons behind Raju's worsening health. The report further added that Raju's wife Shikha Srivastava is worried as the doctors have asked her not to visit him in the ICU. The health experts are not taking any chance of having even the slightest infection affecting his health.

Comedian Raju Srivastava is fighting for life as he continues to remain admitted to the intensive care unit at AIIMS, Delhi. The whole nation is praying for his recovery, meanwhile, his younger brother Deepu Srivastava updated about his health.

