'KBC': Amitabh Bachchan turns matchmaker for 'TMKOC' actor Shyam Patahk aka Popatlal - WATCH

Amitabh Bachchan is not only an icon in Bollywood, but he has also been the perfect host on television. His show Kaun Banega Crorepati has changed the dynamic of television and set a standard in reality game show. The credit for the mammoth success goes to Mr Bachchan timeless charm and warmth. He is known for being candid, frank, helpful to people, and this time he has gone way ahead and become a matchmaker for his contestant.

Before you jump to any conclusion, let us tell you that he's advertising for Patrakar Popatlal from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The popular sitcom TMKOC team will be the Shaandaar Shukravaar guest and they will grace the game show. Right from your favourite Jethalal (Dilip Joshi), Champaklal (Amit Bhatt), Taarak Mehta (Shailesh Lodha), Babita (Munmun Dutta), Aatmaram Bhide (Mandar Chandwadkar), the notorious Tapu Sena, show's producer, and others will try their luck on the show.

The eligible bachelor of the show, Patrakar Popatlal (Shyam Pathak) along with show's producer Asit Modi will be on the hot seat. Well, Popatlal takes full advantage of the situation and he asks Mr Bachchan to put a word about his marriage. The host grants his wish and he advertises for Popatlal and exclaims him to be the potential groom. Have a look at it.

Later on, the famous duo of Jethalal and his father Champaklal will be facing the sharp questions of Bachchan, and they will show a glimpse of their chemistry to the host. Watch the clip

With this one can estimate how funny the episode will be. The family comedy TMKOC is one of the longest-running show on television which started in 2008 and the show has completed more than 3,000 episodes. On the other hand, Kaun Banega Crorepati recently completed 1000 episodes milestone within the journey of 21 years and 13 seasons.