KBC 17: Officers Sofiya Qureshi, Vyomika Singh, Prerna Deosthalee create history, win whopping Rs...

The trio, Colonel Sophia Qureshi, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, and Commander Prerna Deosthalee, came together fresh from their role in Operation Sindoor, the daring mission that struck terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 16, 2025, 12:47 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Image credit: Instagram

Kaun Banega Crorepati’s Independence Day episode this year turned into a landmark moment for the iconic quiz show. Instead of celebrity guests, the hot seat was taken over by three uniformed heroes; Colonel Sophia Qureshi, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, and Commander Prerna Deosthalee; women officers representing the Army, Air Force, and Navy.

Their presence itself made history, as never before had the Armed Forces been represented this way on the show.

The trio came together fresh from their role in Operation Sindoor, the daring mission that struck terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. On the show, they balanced seriousness with charm, narrating powerful anecdotes of discipline and duty while answering Amitabh Bachchan’s questions with confidence.

They sailed up to the Rs 25 lakh prize, correctly identifying that the India Gate and Leicester’s Arch of Remembrance were designed by the same architect, Sir Edwin Lutyens. The timer, however, stopped them short of attempting the Rs 50 lakh question.

What set this episode apart was not just their gameplay, but their decision to donate their winnings to the welfare funds of their respective forces. In doing so, they reminded viewers that service for them extends far beyond the battlefield.

For millions watching, it was a stirring showcase of women empowerment in the Armed Forces, where responsibility and recognition are no longer limited by gender.

Yet, the appearance did not come without debate. When the promo first aired, a section of social media accused the forces of being drawn into entertainment and questioned the timing, coming so soon after Operation Sindoor. But for many others, it was seen as a rare chance for the nation to meet the faces behind a mission that had already become part of military history.

Among the officers, Colonel Sophia and Wing Commander Vyomika had earlier briefed the nation as the first official voices of Operation Sindoor, while Commander Prerna had etched her own milestone by becoming the first woman to command a naval warship in 2024.

Their KBC journey may have ended at Rs 25 lakh, but it left behind something far greater, inspiration and pride for a nation that watched three women in uniform share their stories on prime-time television.

All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News
